Travel E-Book Mock-up::City of Ankara::

My hometown is Ankara, historically known as Ancyra and Angora is the capital of Turkey. It is a historical city and the population is fairly young.

Here is a project with doodles and minimalistic typography.
Instagram | Istock | Society6 | Behance | Etsy

