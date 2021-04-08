Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Fan Scarf Mockups Set

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Fan Scarf Mockups Set sportswear sporty clothe soccer football competition match uniform game clothing fringe accessory team muffler sport fan scarf download psd mockup
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Fan Scarf Mockups Set

Product includes:
• 6 psd with isolated folded and unfolded scarf (side and top view);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• scarf color and design (top and bottom part);
• fringe color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
