Sewadah - Get Design Assets Quickly

Sewadah - Get Design Assets Quickly source assets designs web design website minimal figma uidesign ui design uiux ui design
Hi, Dude!
I'm UI/UX Enthusiast

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗽𝗽
This website is about a platform for beginner / expert designers to sell design assets for free or for use by other users.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺
This day, many beginner designers feel confused and anxious about the right path to develop their abilities to be useful and can generate money / connections for example

𝗔𝘄𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗜𝗹𝗹𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
Freepik.com & Figma Plugin

𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸
I am available for UI project. Please DM me.
Or you can visit my Instagram to know more about me

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ilhhasap/
Github : ilhhasap

Thanks a lot!

