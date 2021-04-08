Event app concept design UI - Playful

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
03
Same app, different UI design style.
I wanted to explore the aesthetics of three famous design styles.
Playful, Darkmode & Glassmosphism.
I took the challenge of working on the same project with three different styles.
Psst. I know they might be similar to some famous design systems because those were my inspiration.