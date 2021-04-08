Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faizan Atiq

Event app concept design UI - Playful

Event app concept design UI - Playful figmadesign madewithxd clean design user experience user interface flat design adobe xd
Same app, different UI design style.
I wanted to explore the aesthetics of three famous design styles.
Playful, Darkmode & Glassmosphism.

I took the challenge of working on the same project with three different styles.

Psst. I know they might be similar to some famous design systems because those were my inspiration.

