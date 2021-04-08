Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Instagram logo Redesign

Instagram logo Redesign ui design ui ux webdesign icon design app socialmedia instagram logo redesign instagram rebranding logo redesign logo concept minimal logo mark logodesign illustration icon modern logo logo designer branding design
hey everyone

today I want to share whit you my own Instagram logo redesign after seeing a couple of project like this I had this idea on my mind
the logo represents a smaily face+ Instagram original logo + letter i
if you like it please share with me your thoughts :)

