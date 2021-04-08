Oleg Coada

Lasso | Brand Identity

Lasso | Brand Identity logodesign logo design branding 2d marketing collateral typography colors marketing agency medical marketing branding identity identity branding logo design branding
Hi there,
I'm glad to show you the final logo and branding I made for Lasso, a medical marketing company.

I worked on:
✔ Logo Design
✔ Typography
✔ Colors
✔ Collaterals (business card and letterhead)
✔ Brand Pattern
✔ Social Networks Assets
✔ Brand Guidelines

If you would like to know more about the process behind this project, you can read it here.

Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

