Segafredo Packaging 12

Segafredo Tokyo Original Blend Coffee

Zoogroup contacted me to work on Segafredo's coffee packaging for the japanese market. I had to create 2 main designs with two different versions for both of them.

The idea was to make eye-catching designs that represent Japanese culture in its modern approach.

What we think about when we visit Tokyo. The manga robot and the Tokyo street filled with neon lights seemed to be natural choices.

