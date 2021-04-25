Segafredo Packaging 6

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Segafredo Tokyo Original Blend Coffee
Full project on Behance :
➡ https://bit.ly/3uye1rr
Zoogroup contacted me to work on Segafredo's coffee packaging for the japanese market. I had to create 2 main designs with two different versions for both of them.
The idea was to make eye-catching designs that represent Japanese culture in its modern approach.
What we think about when we visit Tokyo. The manga robot and the Tokyo street filled with neon lights seemed to be natural choices.
Posters are available here :
➡ www.paihemestudio.com
I'm also on Twitch now, so if you have questions or just want to see my work process, come take a look !
➡ www.twitch.tv/paiheme
All my works on :
Instagram ➡ www.instagram.com/paiheme
Behance ➡ www.behance.net/paiheme_