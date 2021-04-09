Names & Faces - Check in screens

A friend recently asked me what piece of work I am most proud of from my time at Names & Faces. I didn't expect it to be an easy question to answer, but it was.

Following the 2017 London Bridge attack, we sat as a team and asked ourselves how we could help our clients (who already used Names & Faces as their company directories) keep track of their staff and colleagues during events of disaster or crisis.

We came up with the idea of Check-In. A tool and service that provided our clients (their administrators and assigned Safety Officers) the ability to create Alerts to send out to their organization members.

Recipients would receive notifications via email, text message, and in-app, explaining the particular alert and asking them to confirm that they are safe.

It was a real pleasure to have led the conception and design of Check-In, a service that many of our clients loved and benefited from.

Peace.