I Can Do Hard Things - Lettering Art

I Can Do Hard Things - Lettering Art graphic art sticker design card design ligatures custom lettering custom type custom typography serif hand drawn hand-drawn type graphics lettering art lettering artist design type handlettering calligraphy illustration typography lettering
I Can Do Hard Things - Card & Sticker Design for MantraBand's Mantra of the Month Subscription Box

Client: MantraBand
Role: Art Direction, Lettering, Illustration, Calligraphy, Card Design, Sticker Design

View full project here: https://www.leahdesign.sg/mantraband-card-sticker-design

