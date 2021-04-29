Glorify - Listening Experience, Audio & Video Player

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
It was important for us to create a seamless and immersive media experience for the user. That’s why we've focused a lot on the listening experience of the diverse selection of prayers, reflections, and meditations.
We've worked hard on a fullscreen media player that allows the user to enjoy the devotional experience without any distractions. It also works for both audio and video, plus more immersive experiences which include a combination of haptics, visuals, and audio content.
