Sasha Maxim
Tapptitude

Glorify - Listening Experience, Audio & Video Player

Sasha Maxim
Tapptitude
Sasha Maxim for Tapptitude
Glorify - Listening Experience, Audio & Video Player offline emotions social audio player mind music christian product design product ui user experience ux mobile android ios
It was important for us to create a seamless and immersive media experience for the user. That’s why we've focused a lot on the listening experience of the diverse selection of prayers, reflections, and meditations.

We've worked hard on a fullscreen media player that allows the user to enjoy the devotional experience without any distractions. It also works for both audio and video, plus more immersive experiences which include a combination of haptics, visuals, and audio content.
We’re a product studio committed to building the kind of apps people love to use and we’d love to help you with your next challenge. Get in touch!

Tapptitude
Tapptitude
