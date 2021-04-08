Wedding Photographer Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Heyoo, this is our recent attempt to design an app for photographers search for your wedding! 👰 🤵
📷 On the shot there is a particular wedding photographer’s profile, Here you can find out personal info about them, see the full portfolio and pick the service that you need.
About the color palette — we chose orange because it’s the light and sunny shade. We wanted to share with users a happy and joyful mood at this wedding preparations moment 🤗
💒 An app allows users to find cool professional wedding photographers quickly!
Press 💜if you like our design and check out our blog to read more about the way we work.
Created by Olga Kopceva
