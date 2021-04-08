Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Wedding Photographer Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Wedding Photographer Platform photographer search portfolio web design platform website booking photography photo wedding web startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Wedding Photographer Platform photographer search portfolio web design platform website booking photography photo wedding web startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Wedding Photographer Platform photographer search portfolio web design platform website booking photography photo wedding web startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Desktop.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Heyoo, this is our recent attempt to design an app for photographers search for your wedding! 👰 🤵

📷 On the shot there is a particular wedding photographer’s profile, Here you can find out personal info about them, see the full portfolio and pick the service that you need.

About the color palette — we chose orange because it’s the light and sunny shade. We wanted to share with users a happy and joyful mood at this wedding preparations moment 🤗

💒 An app allows users to find cool professional wedding photographers quickly!

Press 💜if you like our design and check out our blog to read more about the way we work.

Created by Olga Kopceva

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like