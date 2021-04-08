Instagram: noahcampdesign

Website: noahcampdesign.com

Next in the 90s Nibbles series, D is for Dunkaroos! You know you were the envy of the cafeteria if you had Dunkaroos in your lunchbox! It felt like it was my birthday every time I got to have them because, with the combo of cookies and sweet funfetti frosting, I was basically eating cake. ⠀

⠀

Dunkaroos were so popular in the 90s mostly due to their high-energy Australian kangaroo mascot named Sydney. He was basically the Crocodile Dundee of kangaroos, hat, accent, and all. By 2012 Dunkaroos had continued to decline in sales so they were officially discontinued. But don’t worry, the snack made a big comeback in 2020. Like fashion, they got trendy again. Now there is even a Dunkaroos cereal. ⠀