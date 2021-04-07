stopasianhate

Trending designs to inspire you
I designed this graphic for an IG post and had a friend ask me to make stickers and he would buy some. I sold out in the first 24 hours and reordered more. Proceeds go to JACL and Anti Hate organizations for people like me.
My #SAH sticker is going into the National Museum of American History (Smithsonian)