Rou Mills

Monokai Coding School

Monokai Coding School webdesign minimal typogaphy design clean website web
I am helping a client work through a brand exploration for a new coding school they're hoping to launch in the near future.

I've tried to pull in a handful of engineering easter eggs into the design, from the Monokai IDE theme colours, to mono fonts from Jetbrains, retro CRT-esque colours, and others.

Thanks.

Posted on Apr 8, 2021
Pragmatic product designer & design leader.
