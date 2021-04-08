Monokai Coding School

Trending designs to inspire you
I am helping a client work through a brand exploration for a new coding school they're hoping to launch in the near future.
I've tried to pull in a handful of engineering easter eggs into the design, from the Monokai IDE theme colours, to mono fonts from Jetbrains, retro CRT-esque colours, and others.
