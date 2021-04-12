Jaka
Tasty pastry in a good looking box-y

Jaka
Ta Studio
Jaka for Ta Studio
Tasty pastry in a good looking box-y mini baker gift packaging design potica bakery pastry packaging
Packaging design for miniature poticas for a brand Le Potica.
Go check it out: https://en.le-potica.si
✉️ Have an amazing idea? Let's build it together!
hey@jakamusic.si
www.jakamusic.si

Posted on Apr 12, 2021
Ta Studio
Ta Studio
UI:UX creative studio
