Diana

Animazer | Video Creation Dashboard

Diana
Diana
Animazer | Video Creation Dashboard visual design uxui design visual productdesign ui ux dashboard app dashboard ui dashboad creator video
😎What’s up Dribblers?

🎞️We wanted to share with you a fun, creative, and unique project we did in partnership with Animazer where we built up an effective and user-friendly Web Design. Animazer is the ultimate tool to help create free professional and awesome animated promo videos and stories for Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms with just a few clicks.

💜Please, show us some love by pressing the “L”

💭We would also love to hear your thoughts

Contact us info@pixelitcompany.com 📩
Follow us on Behance 🎨
Visit our website PIXEL IT COMPANY 💻
Diana
Diana
Creative Director & Co-Founder at PIXEL IT COMPANY 🦄
