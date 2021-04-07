PIXEL IT COMPANY

COLIBRI | Mobile banking application

PIXEL IT COMPANY
PIXEL IT COMPANY
Hire Us
  • Save
COLIBRI | Mobile banking application minimal trend2021 colors palette cards ui cards banking banking app mobile app design mobile ui design visual card trendy design branding visual design uxui ux bankingapp mobile app
COLIBRI | Mobile banking application minimal trend2021 colors palette cards ui cards banking banking app mobile app design mobile ui design visual card trendy design branding visual design uxui ux bankingapp mobile app
COLIBRI | Mobile banking application minimal trend2021 colors palette cards ui cards banking banking app mobile app design mobile ui design visual card trendy design branding visual design uxui ux bankingapp mobile app
COLIBRI | Mobile banking application minimal trend2021 colors palette cards ui cards banking banking app mobile app design mobile ui design visual card trendy design branding visual design uxui ux bankingapp mobile app
COLIBRI | Mobile banking application minimal trend2021 colors palette cards ui cards banking banking app mobile app design mobile ui design visual card trendy design branding visual design uxui ux bankingapp mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 10.png
  2. Dribbble shot - 14.png
  3. Dribbble shot - 11.png
  4. Dribbble shot - 12.png
  5. Dribbble shot - 13.png

Hey there 😎

📱Here’s the Colibri mobile app Financial Concept recently developed by the PIXEL team. The application goal: to allow users to pay for utilities easily and faster.

Press “L” if you like it 💙 Leave us a comment 💭

Contact us info@pixelitcompany.com 📩
Follow us on Behance 🎨
Visit our website PIXEL IT COMPANY 💻

Thanks for stopping by! 🤗

PIXEL IT COMPANY
PIXEL IT COMPANY
You're closer to PIXEL PERFECTION🦄
Hire Us

More by PIXEL IT COMPANY

View profile
    • Like