DairyBOS is a barn operating app ideated by our client VES, a company dedicated to helping farms create animal-centered environments. This app allows users to review and control barn conditions such as ventilation, lighting, and temperature from a single interface. Also, they can generate reports and alerts, in addition to checking market and climate information.

We’ve worked together to build, launch and improve continuously this product for over a year now. The project got started with a Discovery phase so we could analyze VES needs while comparing it to similar solutions in the industry and other smart apps. We then immersed ourselves in business and product research to gain a deeper understanding of their users, relying on activities such as Value Proposition Canvas, Surveys, and ﻿Stakeholder maps.

Once we prioritized functionalities with an MVP, we started sketching wireframes. After a round of testing and some iterations on the product’s UI, we moved forward with the design system creation and the iterative software development process.

__________________

We are Octobot

Software consultancy passionate about creating innovative digital solutions and transforming ideas into products that people love.

Check us out at octobot.io Reach out at hello@octobot.io

Follow us: Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter