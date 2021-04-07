We worked with Milk Specialties Global (MSG) in the redesign of a cloud, responsive web app for calf nutrition planning. Users provide information and the system estimates calf growth and the necessary resources for raising healthy animals from birth through adulthood.

This 2-months project got started with an initial research and diagnosis phase to define the user flows and main features. Then, we sketched wireframes to validate the interactions before moving on to the UI design process, complying with MSG brand guidelines. The development phase followed an iterative model, with weekly demos with the client. By the end of the project, we delivered an easy-to-use digital product with a clean, dynamic look & feel, that can be accessed from any device.

