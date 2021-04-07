Ika Margania

Angels - Sketches

Ika Margania
Ika Margania
Hire Me
  • Save
Angels - Sketches glass stained glass star graphic design georgia tbilisi illustration sketchbook boldmonkey sketch angel
Angels - Sketches glass stained glass star graphic design georgia tbilisi illustration sketchbook boldmonkey sketch angel
Angels - Sketches glass stained glass star graphic design georgia tbilisi illustration sketchbook boldmonkey sketch angel
Angels - Sketches glass stained glass star graphic design georgia tbilisi illustration sketchbook boldmonkey sketch angel
Angels - Sketches glass stained glass star graphic design georgia tbilisi illustration sketchbook boldmonkey sketch angel
Download color palette
  1. angel5-min.png
  2. angel-min.png
  3. angel3-min.png
  4. angel2-min.png
  5. IMG_3451_clipped_rev_3-min.png

Hey,

I have always found stained glasses in the churches very beautiful since childhood.

A few days ago I accidentally visited one of the churches in Batumi, Georgia where I got inspired to sketch some angels as if they are placed on the stained glasses.

Hope you will like the sketches. Write your comments, I'd love to hear you feedback.

The illustrations are coming soon:)

Cheers!

Follow me on Instagram

Ika Margania
Ika Margania
Brand Identity & UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Ika Margania

View profile
    • Like