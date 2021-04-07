Angels - Sketches

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey,
I have always found stained glasses in the churches very beautiful since childhood.
A few days ago I accidentally visited one of the churches in Batumi, Georgia where I got inspired to sketch some angels as if they are placed on the stained glasses.
Hope you will like the sketches. Write your comments, I'd love to hear you feedback.
The illustrations are coming soon:)
Cheers!
