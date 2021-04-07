hello dribbble!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
First shot on Dribbble! Happy to be here :) In these last few months, we’ve been playing around with 3D elements, inspired by our website redesign. We’re thrilled about the things we’ve created so far. More coming soon! At this shot you can see our company’s mascot, the octopus Pepocho, in 3D version, along with other elements that symbolize our favorite tools when designing and developing digital products. Some of the 3D artists we look up to are Nguyen Nhut, Mohamed Chahin and Vivivian - nice work guys!
__________________
We are Octobot
Software consultancy passionate about creating innovative digital solutions and transforming ideas into products that people love.
Check us out at octobot.io Reach out at hello@octobot.io
Follow us: Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter