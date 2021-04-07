hello dribbble!

First shot on Dribbble! Happy to be here :) In these last few months, we’ve been playing around with 3D elements, inspired by our website redesign. We’re thrilled about the things we’ve created so far. More coming soon! At this shot you can see our company’s mascot, the octopus Pepocho, in 3D version, along with other elements that symbolize our favorite tools when designing and developing digital products. Some of the 3D artists we look up to are Nguyen Nhut, Mohamed Chahin and Vivivian - nice work guys!

We are Octobot

Software consultancy passionate about creating innovative digital solutions and transforming ideas into products that people love.

