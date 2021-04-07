zahra jarrah

Food Ordering App

zahra jarrah
zahra jarrah
  • Save
Food Ordering App food ui burger food app artist minimal ui design vector branding uiapp online app design ui
Download color palette

Hi guys.🤩

UI design for
Food Delivery App.
See all 👇
https://www.behance.net/zahra_jarrah

https://www.instagram.com/zahra_.jarrah

I hope you like it.😍

Support me by like and share Please.

Contact me by email:zahrajarrah.ui@gmail.com

Thanks for watching🙂

zahra jarrah
zahra jarrah

More by zahra jarrah

View profile
    • Like