Lasso | Brand Identity

Lasso | Brand Identity marketing medical lettering l logo brand identity identity logo design branding branding and identity design system brand style guide styleguide brandbook logotype logo design identity branding branding
Hi there,
I'm glad to show you the final logo and branding I made for Lasso, a medical marketing company.

I worked on:
✔ Logo Design
✔ Typography
✔ Colors
✔ Collaterals (business card and letterhead)
✔ Brand Pattern
✔ Social Networks Assets
✔ Brand Guidelines

If you would like to know more about the process behind this project, you can read it here.

Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

Lasso | Logo Design
