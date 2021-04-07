Guillaume's design

Thot Amulet

Guillaume's design
Guillaume's design
  • Save
Thot Amulet antique reflection egypt gold 3d animation 3d modeling render fusion360 cinema4d
Download color palette

Amulet designed on fusion 360 then rendered with Cinema4D. This amulet was a project carried out during a week of workshop. The constraints of the project were to create an object of an extinguished worship.

Guillaume's design
Guillaume's design

More by Guillaume's design

View profile
    • Like