Pricing Page: Felix

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yo yo yo! What's going on guys 😎
Today I want to show Pricing Page from Felix. Stay inspired
Felix is a SaaS focused Landing Page UI Kit developed in Webflow.
It has over 40 sections and 20 pages, also good news! There is dark mode! I hope you guys like it, show some love b*tchez!
Follow Me On
Behance
Instagram
oguzyagizkara@gmail.com