Pricing Page: Felix

Pricing Page: Felix pricing plan saas app landing page design landing page ui saas landing ui pricing page pricing plans pricing table landing page pricing
Felix SaaS Template

Yo yo yo! What's going on guys 😎

Today I want to show Pricing Page from Felix. Stay inspired

Felix is a SaaS focused Landing Page UI Kit developed in Webflow.

It has over 40 sections and 20 pages, also good news! There is dark mode! I hope you guys like it, show some love b*tchez!

