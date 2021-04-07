Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

Equity Product Design Elements

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Equity Product Design Elements offers products portfolio listings wallet progress bars product designer house product page blockchain home equity graph component design uiux product ux product design elements equity application design product product design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

I have completed another project with the team and this time it's an equity product, these are the design elements that we feel good about.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like