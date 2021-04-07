Palak Gera

36 days of type - C

36 days of type - C nature art lily alphabet typography alphabet logo alphabets 36daysoftype03 36daysoftype typeface botanical botanical art flower illustration flower floral visual design theme illustration branding typography logo design
#C - Calla Lily / Lily of the valley 🌿

Exploring the simplest flower power for 36 days of type challenge 😌
Sharing some of my favourite ones here ✨

Check out the entire flower series here :)

