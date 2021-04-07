Ramotion

Coinread Style Guide

A visual demo of a Coinread style guide, which is a rebound with the previous sketches and draft shapes shot.

We hid several metaphors in their brand logo. A capital letter C, a coin-shaped figure, and wrapped page corners - all directly connect to their logo, vision, and missions.

