Purrweb UI

Activity Planning Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Activity Planning Platform dashboard statistics graphs web design plan react study education schedule planning website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Activity Planning Platform dashboard statistics graphs web design plan react study education schedule planning website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Activity Planning Platform dashboard statistics graphs web design plan react study education schedule planning website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey! Do you have problems with planning your work or studies? 🗒

We think it would be great to have an app where the user could create a study or work plans and track the progress ⏳

Take a look at how we designed a dashboard of such an app 😉

The user may input the type of work 💼, the most important meetings 🤝 , and activities that have to be accomplished 📝

To make it all visually appealing, we added graphs and diagrams 📈

💜 🧡 In terms of the color palette, we stick to ultramarine with orange — a perfect combo for a good mood. 😃

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

By the way, if you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Anna Kozina

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like