Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anatoliy

Wave - Music Streaming Dashboard

Anatoliy
Anatoliy
Hire Me
  • Save
Wave - Music Streaming Dashboard uiux ui ux webdesign music clean design spotify netflix apple radio live concert web music playlist play minimal artist inspiration music app music web
Download color palette

Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram

Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This concept was developed for a music site. I used my favorite color combination - yellow and black) I chose a simple and concise font Circle, I highly recommend using it in working with interfaces!

Don't forget to follow and like❤
Download for figma

Thanx for watching
Your liks and comments are really helps me

Anatoliy
Anatoliy
Let's create something cool together)
Hire Me

More by Anatoliy

View profile
    • Like