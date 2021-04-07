Wave - Music Streaming Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This concept was developed for a music site. I used my favorite color combination - yellow and black) I chose a simple and concise font Circle, I highly recommend using it in working with interfaces!
Don't forget to follow and like❤
Download for figma
Thanx for watching
Your liks and comments are really helps me