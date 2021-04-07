Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cover poem

Cover poem glitch design avant garde visual poetry vispo cover design concrete poetry cover art cover
The cover of issue 102/103 of Perspektive magazine, published in Vienna. This particular issue focused on avant-garde literature. Not only is my poem the cover piece, I am featured on the inside and interviewed.

