Gaming Life Club Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to gaming. Whether the goal is the promotion of a club, advertising a special event, a gaming night or festival or letting gamers know about a private video game reunion / tournament / competition between friends just expecting to play games with each other, all is possible with this template indeed
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Used fonts
Din Condensed
Montserrat Black
Bebas Neue
size
5.8x8.3