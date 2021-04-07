Download Here

Gaming Life Club Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to gaming. Whether the goal is the promotion of a club, advertising a special event, a gaming night or festival or letting gamers know about a private video game reunion / tournament / competition between friends just expecting to play games with each other, all is possible with this template indeed

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

Used fonts

Din Condensed

Montserrat Black

Bebas Neue

size

5.8x8.3