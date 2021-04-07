BERÄ

Photographer's Portfolio

Photographer's Portfolio models portraits transitions dark website dark ui ui design ux design animation vintage renaissance photographer website portfolio site website design web design website ux ui
A little showcase animation for the portfolio website. Renaissance-style typography, soothing colors in combination with faded red, and mesmerizing photos became the core of this work.

This project wouldn't be possible without gorgeous photos by Laukart so let's check their works, there are a lot of really good photos!)

Main model: Alina Stockl

Music: Pensees - Dreaveler (Original Mix)

