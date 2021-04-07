Photographer's Portfolio

A little showcase animation for the portfolio website. Renaissance-style typography, soothing colors in combination with faded red, and mesmerizing photos became the core of this work.

This project wouldn't be possible without gorgeous photos by Laukart so let's check their works, there are a lot of really good photos!)

Main model: Alina Stockl

Music: Pensees - Dreaveler (Original Mix)

Subscribe me:

Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Behance