Chelsea Wirtz

Hacienda Alsacia for Starbucks

Hacienda Alsacia for Starbucks art ui isometric illustration costarica farm coffee graphic design illustration map isometric
I spent the early part of ’21 in a Costa Rican fever dream, wandering the grounds of @starbucks’ Hacienda Alsacia without leaving my seat... and now you can too! Check out the interactive experience at coffeeexperiences.Starbucks.com 🌱 This was my first time working in an isometric grid, and it was a blast.

Books, beer, and coffee.
