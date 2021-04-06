Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ASAD 🎖️

Food App Onboarding Screen Design

Food App Onboarding Screen Design uiux clean minimalism minimal minimalist app onboard onboarding screen onboarding ui design ux ui mobile ui burger menu food illustration food food app
Today I created some exploration of the Food Recipe App. I use bold Clean colors and photos.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).

-------------------CONTACT-------------------
Email : dodulll88@gmail.com
Skype call: dodulll_1
---------------------------------------------------

