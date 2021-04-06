Yasmim de Barros Sarti

Livreiro - Organize e compartilhe sua leitura

Livreiro - Organize e compartilhe sua leitura organize read book ux case study ui design uiux ui
This is my first UX study project, to see more about it read here https://yasmimbs.medium.com/livreiro-f95e59976be2 (PT) or here https://www.behance.net/gallery/118594195/Livreiro-Organize-your-reading-UXUI-Study-Case (ENG)
Hope you like it!
:D

Posted on Apr 6, 2021
