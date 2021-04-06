Meet Zenitech

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbble!
We are Zenitech - a people-first company where everyone cares about and support each other. We are a creative community of technology experts, where agile and forward-thinking ideas are actively encouraged, along with diverse perspectives and opportunities to embrace.
Our expertise spans technology consulting to scalable, agile IT delivery, pixel-perfect user-centric design and digital solutions development, enabling real growth, automation, and cost-efficiency.
We are visionary and passionate about technology, we take pride in what we do, and we value communities, consistent growth, simplified processes and effective partnerships.
⚡️Let's connect:
Our website | Instagram | LinkedIn