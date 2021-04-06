Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meet Zenitech
Hello, Dribbble!

We are Zenitech - a people-first company where everyone cares about and support each other. We are a creative community of technology experts, where agile and forward-thinking ideas are actively encouraged, along with diverse perspectives and opportunities to embrace.

Our expertise spans technology consulting to scalable, agile IT delivery, pixel-perfect user-centric design and digital solutions development, enabling real growth, automation, and cost-efficiency.

We are visionary and passionate about technology, we take pride in what we do, and we value communities, consistent growth, simplified processes and effective partnerships.

⚡️Let's connect:
Our website | Instagram | LinkedIn

