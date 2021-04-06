Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is my new shot, Redesign MyTelkomsel App🔥
MyTelkomsel application is a self-service application that provides a new and easy user experience for Telkomsel customers. For details on the design process, you can check on my Medium.
Hope you like it 💜
Press "L" on your keyboard.
Happy to hear your feedback!