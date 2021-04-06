Fatin Hanifah

Redesign MyTelkomsel App

Fatin Hanifah
Fatin Hanifah
  • Save
Redesign MyTelkomsel App mobile telkom telkomsel challenge provider internet
Download color palette

Here is my new shot, Redesign MyTelkomsel App🔥

MyTelkomsel application is a self-service application that provides a new and easy user experience for Telkomsel customers. For details on the design process, you can check on my Medium.

Hope you like it 💜
Press "L" on your keyboard.

Happy to hear your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2021
Fatin Hanifah
Fatin Hanifah

More by Fatin Hanifah

View profile
    • Like