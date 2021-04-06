Real Estate app, platform for renting houses 🏘

👨🏻‍💻 On the left screen there is a real estate search, here you can pick the most suitable real estate agent. On the right screen there is detailed information about sale objects.

🔷 For primary color we picked blue to make an association with stability and serious business.

☘️ Accent color is green, it’s not so contrasting and makes the interface nice and enjoyable.

🏡 This app allows users to interact with realtors. After all, in purchasing a house, not only the house is important, but also the one who sells it to you!

Made for Purrweb