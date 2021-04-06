Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rupak Chakraborty

Product Landing Concept || 2021

Rupak Chakraborty
Rupak Chakraborty
Hire Me
  • Save
Product Landing Concept || 2021 headphone design creative home page landing page clean minimal colorful dribbble best shot uiuxdesign uiux 2021 trend product website website concept websites website design web design webdesign website web
Download color palette

"Hi lovers!
This is my another product design in this amazing designing industry. Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.
It's a product landing page pardon my all mistakes.

----------------------------------------------------------------
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot

📩 Available for freelance work rupakrcb@gmail.com

Rupak Chakraborty
Rupak Chakraborty
Interface Designer👍
Hire Me

More by Rupak Chakraborty

View profile
    • Like