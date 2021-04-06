Legion Property Restoration - Brand Identity

When unforeseen disaster strikes, you're going to need a team of experts who are quick to jump on the call. That's what Legion Property Restoration was created for, as Georgia & Alabama's restoration experts.

Before they began tackling all of the fire, water, mold, and biohazard projects, they needed a brand identity system that was strong, sleek, and professional. Ken, the owner of Legion Property Restoration, provided a really solid direction that established where he wanted his brand go. It needed to be a structured and clean mark, but with that high strength, military-grade feel. His exact words were ‘I want this to be like a SWAT team pulling up to rescue your home from disaster.’ After hearing that, we took it and ran with it!

After solidifying the logo system, other assets needed to be created, such as the website, business cards, and vehicle wraps. Seeing this mark on all of his assets will surely give his clients that feeling of security and professionalism, especially when it’s involving your home.

Visit: www.legionpropertyrestoration.com