Urent - Banners' Design

Hello Dribbble!

Here is my new work, I hope you'll like it!

In this case the goal was to create banners for the App Store application that will give an understanding of the purpose and main field of work of the application.

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116208665/Urent-Banners-concept

---

Press "L" if you like this project!

Do not forget do Follow it is important for me.

Have a great day!

---

Contact with me through:

Telegram: www.t.me/niklapHQ

Twitter: www.twitter.com/niklapHQ

E-mail: 4niklap@gmail.com