Hello Dribbble!

That is my first shot here.

In this case the goal was to create a simple website for the police department in the game.

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/110817379/LSPD-Website-design

---

Press "L" if you like this project!

Do not forget do Follow it is important for me.

Have a great day!

---

Contact with me through:

Telegram: www.t.me/niklapHQ

Twitter: www.twitter.com/niklapHQ

E-mail: 4niklap@gmail.com