George Palkin
Hello Dribbble!
That is my first shot here.

In this case the goal was to create a simple website for the police department in the game.

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/110817379/LSPD-Website-design

---

Contact with me through:

Telegram: www.t.me/niklapHQ
Twitter: www.twitter.com/niklapHQ
E-mail: 4niklap@gmail.com

Posted on Apr 6, 2021
