Hafid Fachrudin

#Exploration - Classroom Online Platform

Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Hire Me
  • Save
#Exploration - Classroom Online Platform online class lecture group ui ui ux indonesia college student dashboard ui education app meeting conferance learning university education design app website
#Exploration - Classroom Online Platform online class lecture group ui ui ux indonesia college student dashboard ui education app meeting conferance learning university education design app website
Download color palette
  1. Videocall 1.png
  2. Video call 2.png

Rebound shot from Sulton love his idea!

- - -

Dashboard design exploration for online education. Happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)

Follow me on:
Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter

Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hafid Fachrudin

View profile
    • Like