Finance App

Finance App money app wallet app bank app bank chart statistic finance app finance black dark elegant gradient minimalist clean mobile design mobile app app design ux ui
Hi, Guys!
This is my most recent exploration of the Finance App design concept. I tried to make an elegant dark theme design with colorful gradient details, to help with your financial planning.
Hope you like it and please let me know what do you think about it.
Let's Collaborate to make impressive stuff!
Connect with me : mokhammadfahreza@gmail.com

