Home page design of 22Yards (A website related to Cricket)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, everyone!
This is my homepage design of 22Yards - a website for live scores, commentary, news and everything else related to cricket.
I'm new to ui ux design, would love to get some valuable feedback. Thanks and have a beautiful day.