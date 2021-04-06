Rohith Meduri

Home page design of 22Yards (A website related to Cricket)

Rohith Meduri
Rohith Meduri
  • Save
Home page design of 22Yards (A website related to Cricket) sports cricket ux design uiux home page homepage website design website
Download color palette

Hi, everyone!
This is my homepage design of 22Yards - a website for live scores, commentary, news and everything else related to cricket.

I'm new to ui ux design, would love to get some valuable feedback. Thanks and have a beautiful day.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2021
Rohith Meduri
Rohith Meduri

More by Rohith Meduri

View profile
    • Like