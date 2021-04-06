Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you are looking for help and a fast turnaround to create a corporate brand identity and logo design, we are just an email away (studio@fullstop360.com). Check out this cool Brand Identity that we created for Content Hippo that aims to attract content marketers. A hippo mascot and great font make it a lighthearted friendly identity design.
___________________
Press “L” to show some ❤️
Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com