Pre-Surgery Survey App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, everyone! Happy to share with you our new shot — online survey for patients before local or general anesthesia 💊

There are 3 screens on the shots:

🖖 1) Welcome screen, where patients can fill the form about their health

📖 2) Survey questions to bring the full history of the patient

📄 3) An option, where patients can scan the recipe

☘️ The color palette consists of shades of green. This color helps to relax the nervous system, which is very important before surgery.

🌝 With this app, patients can fill the form once and just change it periodically. Before going to the dentist or before surgery, the answers will always be at hand and can be sent to the anesthesiologist.



Press 💜 if you like our design and check out our blog to read more about the way we work.

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜