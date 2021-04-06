Sugar Free Bakes - Mobile App

In the last 10 years, number of diabetic patients have increased by 50% in my country. The irony is that, it is easier to find prescribed diabetes medicine than to find a bakery that serves sugar free delights.

The Sugar Free Bakes is a mobile app that finds you the best bakery shops near your location who serve sugar-free pastries and delights. The app also lets you know if the shop has a home delivery, custom cakes features and what their speciality is.